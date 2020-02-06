Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Post Powerful Message About White Privilege

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker are using TikTok to share an important message.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show emcee and his wife took part in the "Check Your Privilege Edition" challenge, which asks those participating to put up 10 fingers and put one down for every scenario they've experienced. The couple captioned the video "white privilege is real," and had their 4-year-old son, Maddox, sit with them as they completed the challenge.

"Put a finger down if you've ever been called a racial slur," the TikTok video begins, with Boss putting one of his fingers down.

As the challenge continues, Boss puts a finger down for nearly all the queries, including if he's been "followed in a store unnecessarily," "had someone clutch their purse in an elevator with you," and "been accused of not being able to afford something expensive."

Nearing the end of the video, Boss was almost all out of fingers to put down when it was asked if "you have been bullied solely because of your race." He was all out of fingers when instructed to put one down if you've "ever been denied service solely because of the color of your skin."

Meanwhile, Holker kept all her fingers held up until she put one down when asked if "you ever had to teach your child how not to get killed by the police."

At the end of the challenge, the prompt asks, "Any fingers left? That's privilege."

Both Boss and Holker have been using their social media platforms to share messages in support of Black Lives Matter.

Over the past few days, protests have erupted across the country and world after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.