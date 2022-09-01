Stephen Curry Celebrates 3 Major Milestones in a Day: Graduation, Induction and Jersey Retirement

Stephen Curry just marked three major milestones in his life! On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors superstar returned to his alma mater, Davidson College, for a one-man graduation ceremony.

The 34-year-old originally attended the North Carolina liberal arts college from 2006 to 2009, and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in May, 13 years after he left to enter the NBA.

But Curry didn't just receive his diploma during the ceremony; the NBA star was also honored for his athletic excellence as Davidson inducted him into their Athletics Hall of Fame and retired his number 30 jersey, becoming the first player to have their jersey retired at the college.

There will never be another.



Thank you, 3⃣0⃣. pic.twitter.com/W90A2GHCAG — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) August 31, 2022

The NBA MVP was joined by his family and friends to celebrate the major milestone, including his mother, Sonya Curry.

"This is a dream come true for me," Sonya said in her remarks, revealing that she had nearly turned down the offer to speak during her son's ceremony.

Curry's father, Dell Curry, also took the podium on Wednesday, saying, "This is good stuff here. Coach, this might be the best day ever to be a Wildcat!"

The Curry fam celebrating Steph’s graduation 🎓💙pic.twitter.com/oWC0YIoPKN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 31, 2022

The star's wife, Ayesha Curry, took to Instagram to share her pride for her husband's latest accomplishment. "Proud is truly an understatement. The ultimate man of his word right here!" Ayesha wrote alongside a gallery of photos and videos from the ceremony. "I’ve never seen someone set goals and attack them head on the way he does. He is simply unmatched because he is one of a kind. I love you @stephencurry30 YOU DID IT!"

During his time as a Davidson Wildcat, Curry helped take the team to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. He joined the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, where he has remained since. Per CBS Sports, Curry remains the all-time leading scorer in Davidson history with 2,635 points, and he also holds school records for 3-point field-goals, single-season points, and 30- and 40-point games, among others.

Back in May, Curry celebrated earning his degree with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."

"Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!" Curry wrote. "Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through."

Davidson College congratulated Curry on his hard work on their official Instagram account.

"Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree," the statement read. "He needed to complete one semester of classwork."

The school explained that the basketball star worked with two professors who had taught him while he was a student at Davidson.

Curry and Davidson have maintained a strong relationship since his years as a student. Last year, the NBA star announced that he and Ayesha are establishing the Curry Family Women's Athletics Initiative at his alma mater. Curry said the initiative will be "aimed at helping close the inequity gap in women's sports."

"Davidson College is where it all started for me, and it no doubt prepared me for leadership and service. I'm forever grateful for the unwavering support from the entire Davidson community," the father of three said in a video shared on his Instagram page.

"The reason I am who I am today is also because of strong, powerful women that have poured into my life all these years," he continued, noting the initiative "hits home" because of his daughters, Riley and Ryan. "Now as the father of two girls, I want them to grow up without any boundaries on their futures."

The scholarship endowment will go to elevating the 10 women's programs and over 200 female student-athletes at Davidson. "By granting access to additional resources and creating more opportunities for women, we hope to uplift, empower, and foster an unbiased society that leads to a better world," Curry concluded.