Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's Birthday With Cute Tributes: 'Stop Growing Up So Fast'

Happy birthday, Riley Curry! The oldest daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrated a childhood milestone on Tuesday and it made her parents emotional.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors player shouted out Riley's 10th birthday on Instagram, admitting that he wants time to slow down.

"July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍," Stephen captioned a smiling shot of Riley wearing a "birthday princess" crown with her hands outstretched. "Wayyyyy up she feels blessed! 🦄🏐"

Ayesha also shared footage of the family's fun time during Riley's big day to her Instagram Story, showing a trip to the arcade with her husband and eldest daughter. The mom of three also posted to her Instagram feed, sharing a gallery of photos taking fans through Riley's 10 years and reminiscing on her daughter's journey.

"And just like that… she’s 10! DOUBLE DIGITS! Howwwwww?! It feels like just yesterday @stephencurry30 and I were two youngins at a hospital in Monroe NC welcoming our first bundle of joy into the world," the cuisine mogul wrote. "Life truly comes at you fast and we had no idea what God had in store for our little family. The days are long and the years are truly short. Simply flying by. Riley has never stopped surprising us with her many talents, poise, empathic nature, Wit and creative insanely smart brain."

"We are so proud to be her mommy and daddy. Please, I truly hope these next 10 move like molasses," she added.

Ayesha Curry Instagram Story

Stephen and Ayesha also share daughter Ryan, 7, and son Canon, 4. Ryan recently celebrated her 7th birthday on July 11, which also earned sweet tributes from her parents on their social pages.

Stephen shared a similar post for his second daughter, sharing a photo with the birthday girl holding up a peace sign as they sat together in a golf cart. "Special happy birthday and Lucky #7 for my Ryan!!!" he captioned the pic. "Love everything about this special girl 😍🦋 shine bright my baby."

Ayesha shared a series of photos to her Instagram page, which included Ryan posing in a white outfit and matching beret and later enjoying a tea party at a restaurant.

"Our baby girl is 7! She is compassionate, head strong, caring, smart, beyond loving and certainly beats to her own drum!" she wrote. "We love our little butterfly. @stephencurry30 and I are so proud. 🥰🦋."

The Currys' third and only boy, Canon, also celebrated his birthday this month, turning 4 years old on July 2. Ayesha celebrated with an emotional tribute, writing, "Our baby boy is 4 today! I literally can’t believe it. He is charming, smart, witty and absolutely hilarious."

She added, "This boy right here knows just what he wants in life and we love to watch him accomplish anything he puts his mind to, even if most days it’s flip cup and flip bottle 🤣. Which he is SO GOOD AT… definitely ready for college 🤣🤣🤣. Daddy and I love you baby boy!!!!!!!"

Stephen similarly posted a gallery of photos featuring him and Canon, and a shot of baby Stephen with his own father. "To my son- the World is yours 🙌🏽 you light up the room and already bring joy to everyone you meet," he captioned the shots. "@ayeshacurry and I got you forever. Happy 4th birthday #youngwolf"

July sure is a busy month for the family of five!