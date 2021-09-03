Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Grease Up in First Look at Pro Wrestling Drama 'Heels'

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will soon be hitting the ring in the upcoming Starz drama, Heels, about men and women chasing their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The network shared its first look at the two actors greased up and ready for their chance at stardom.

Set to premiere this summer, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling company as two brothers, Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), rival over their late father’s legacy. According to Starz, “in the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to -- or hard to leave behind.”

Rounding out the cast is Mary McCormack, Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison. The series is written by Michael Waldron (Loki) with Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse) serving as showrunner.

Starz

Heels marks Amell’s first major TV role since saying goodbye to the CW’s Arrowverse, in which he played Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow) since 2012. Meanwhile, Ludwig is fresh off the historical drama Vikings, which debuted its final season at the end of last year.

“It's been such a huge part of my life for eight years,” Amell said of his prior starring role, which came to an end in January 2020. At the time, he added that the experience “already feels like a lifetime ago.”