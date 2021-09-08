'Star Trek: Picard' Earns Early Season 3 Renewal

Patrick Stewart has even more reason to celebrate.

Star Trek: Picard, which officially returns for season 2 in February 2022 on Paramount+, has scored an early season 3 renewal, it was announced Wednesday evening during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration.

In the newly released official trailer teeing up the anticipated upcoming season, viewers get a first glimpse at the Borg Queen, played by Annie Wersching, as well as the return of John de Lancie's Q.

"Do you recall what I said, Jean-Luc, when last we parted ways? The trial never ends," Q says as he stands face to face with Picard.

"I am way too old for your bull--," Picard fires back, before Q's perfectly-timed snap brings things back to reality. As Rios queues up, "Guys, we've got big problems. Something moved us."

And as Picard explains, it's their biggest headache. Q, with the easy snap of a finger, turned back time and made their world "into a totalitarian nightmare." Time, as it were, has been broken.

"I will get us home... together," Picard declares. "The only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past."

The squad's mission: Undo this nightmare in three days time before "the future change[s] irrevocably." But, as Picard says with optimism, "even in the darkest of circumstances, there is a light."

Stewart leads an ensemble that includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, de Lancie, Wersching and Brent Spiner. Whoopi Goldberg will appear as a special guest star, reprising her role as Guinan.

