'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 4, Filming Begins in November

It's official: Star Trek: Discovery is returning for a fourth season.

Just one day after launching season 3, CBS All Access has renewed the series and has set a start date for filming up in Toronto: Monday, Nov. 2.

The news was announced Friday via a special video message from the Star Trek: Discovery cast and executive producers, including co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, as well as Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones.

Martin-Green, who gave birth to a baby girl in July, expressed her excitement over reuniting with her castmates for a new adventure. "Oh my goodness I'm so excited to be back on set," the actress said with a smile. "It's going to be great to see everybody and I think we're going to love on each other. I'm so excited to be giving you a season 4 and watch season 3! That's what I'm excited about."

Jones revealed he's most looking forward to "reuniting with my family again."

"At least to be in the same room again, even if we can't hug each other right away," he said of the new COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines Star Trek: Discovery will be following as they resume production in a pandemic. "I don't know how it's all going to work but I can't wait."

Watch the season 4 announcement below.

With season 3 officially under way, Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) and her new friend, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), are making it their mission to find the USS Discovery and its crew after Burnham barreled 930 years into the future. Following a cataclysmic event called The Burn depleted Starfleet and nearly wiped out the Federation, the future as Burnham knows it is worlds away from what she's known.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Martin-Green, Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Ajala and Michelle Yeoh.

Star Trek: Discovery drops new episodes Thursdays on CBS All Access. For more on the new season, watch ET's sneak peek from the premiere below.

