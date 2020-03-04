Star Sightings: Camila Cabello Hangs at Home, Zoey Deutch Stocks Up on Wine, Doja Cat Gets a Sugar Fix & More!

We're all doing things a little differently these days, which includes hanging out with pals through video chats and eating all of our meals at home -- and that includes celebs.



Camila Cabello stayed comfy while lounging at home, pairing a blue plaid shirt and white pants with a choker necklace and "Unplug" glasses by Privé Revaux.

Kristin Cavallari kept some Health-Ade Kombucha nearby as she took on her husband, Jay Cutler, during the couple's game night.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Taylor Lautner ordered a full dinner spread from his favorite the h.wood Group restaurants, indulging in steak and chicken tacos from Petite Taqueria, pasta and a kale salad from The Nice Guy, and Brussel sprouts and chicken tenders from Delilah. All three restaurants are currently offering curbside pick up and delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zoey Deutch stocked up on wine from Vinovore, a wine and goods shop with a focus on female winemakers in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, and Antico, an Italian restaurant currently offering ice to go.

Zoey Deutch/Instagram



Shay Mitchell's daughter, Atlas, rocked a pretty peony twirl skirt bodysuit by Posh Peanut during her Zoom playdate.

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Keeping up with her #OOTDs, Emma Roberts showed off her fuzzy tan Emory Bee jacket and orange, vintage-inspired Lapima sunglasses via her Instagram Story.

Emma Roberts/Instagram

WNBA Sparks Coach Derek Fisher and Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan are social distancing with their blended family, parenting at home while still giving back by offering valued family meals for curbside pickup from their restaurant, Gorditos.

Tomas Skaringa

Worlds collided when Kristin Chenoweth visited Trisha Yearwood for a Southern Broadway experience on Food Network's Trisha's Southern Kitchen, which aired on March 28.

Food Network

After the Players Championship was canceled, the tournament and the PGA Tour partnered with Feeding Northeast Florida to provide food items from its caterers, Par Caterers and Proof of the Pudding, as well as food from the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse to serve and support the food security needs of citizens and families in the Northeast Florida community. At one point, they were joined by five-time PGA Tour winner and Feeding Northeast Florida ambassador Billy Horschel, who helped package and load what ended up amounting to 22 tons of food.

Then there were these fun moments before the coronavirus breakout.

Doja Cat met eager fans while sipping on one of Sugar Factory American Brasserie’s famous cocktails at their location in the Westfield Century City Mall.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley posed with lifestyle and travel influencer Lindsay Myers at Gilda Garza’s debut with Jason of Beverly Hills at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

P2Rinc.

Nikki Lund joined celeb plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian at her Beverly Hills office for a day of beauty and to discuss The Skin Spot membership.

-

