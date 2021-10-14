Stacey Dash Admits to Secret Drug Addiction, Says She Was Taking Up to 20 Pills a Day

Stacey Dash is opening up about a personal struggle. On Thursday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the 54-year-old actress reveals that she's struggled with drug addiction.

In a sneak peek clip, Dash says that, at one point, she was taking "18 to 20 pills a day." When Dr. Oz notes that taking that many Vicodin a day is "expensive," Dash responds, "Yeah, I lost everything."

In a Facebook post, Dash reflected on her decision to open up about her struggles, calling it her "deepest, darkest secret."

"I thank the Lord for being able to say that I have grown more over the last 5 years than I have in my entire life. I am so blessed to be surrounded by people who have loved and supported me through my most challenging time," she wrote. "Thank you all! I encourage anyone who has a story they are scared of telling to share it with the world. You never know who will be able to relate to you and who it can help."

In another clip of the upcoming episode, Dash addresses her past controversial comments, telling Dr. Oz, "I'm not homophobic. I'm not racist. I was just angry and it benefited me."

Dash joined Fox News as an on-air commentator in 2014, but her contract was not renewed in 2017. While at the network, Dash was suspended in 2015 after she made a profanity-laden remark on air about former President Barack Obama.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Dash once again found herself embroiled in controversy when she said that transgender people should pee in bushes and that feminism was ruining men.

While speaking to DailyMailTV in March, Dash apologized for her past comments.

"There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them," Dash said. "They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."

"God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else," she continued. "I don't want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am."

Dash's full interview will air on Thursday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Local air times can be found on the show's website.