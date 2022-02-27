'Squid Game' Stars Reacts to Their Big SAG Awards Win and the One Celeb They Didn't Get to Meet! (Exclusive)

The stars of Squid Game pulled off some surprising upsets with some well-deserved big wins at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and their excitement couldn't have been greater.

HoYeon Jung -- who took home the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series -- and Lee Jung-jae, who earned the award for Male Actor in a Drama Series, spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner backstage and reflected on the momentous victories.

When asked if the wins had sunk in yet, Lee said with a laugh, "Not yet."

"I think its gonna take a while," HoYeon added.

"The award itself was given to me by so many amazing and talented actors and I felt that was very special," she continued, via translator.

When her name was first announced as the winner of the category, HoYeon was visibly stunned and was emotional while accepting the award.

"I really wanted to express my gratitude as a fan everyone there, but also just as someone who's just starting out in this path," she explained to ET. "I especially wanted to express all my love and thanks for all the love and support I got from the actors who were a part of the cast."

By winning, HoYeon beat out Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Snook and Reese Witherspoon -- the latter of whom she said she'd hope to meet at the event.

Unfortunately, due to timing and other factors she admitted that she'd not yet meet Witherspoon at the event. "But I met Meryl Streep!" she added with a smile.

The ensemble cast also spoke with ET ahead of the big event on the silver carpet and shared their ideas for what a second season of the hit Netflix dystopian thriller might look like and how some of the characters who died in the first season could return.

"There are a lot [of possibilities], Lee has so good ideas," HoYeon shared. "So, my idea is that maybe the masked men took all them and made sure they came back to life."

Check out the video below to hear more from the celebrate stars of the megahit series.