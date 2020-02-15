'Southern Charm' Star Eliza Limehouse Is Engaged to Mark McBride, Jr. -- See Her Gorgeous Ring

Eliza Limehouse is headed to the altar!

The Southern Charm star is engaged to boyfriend Mark "Struthers" McBride, Jr. Limehouse shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, writing, "We are engaged!!!!! Happy Valentines y’all! 💖 cheers to forever @_struthers 💕 💍💍💍 I love you!!!"

She also took to Instagram Story to show off her gorgeous sparkler. "I can finally show you the bling," the Bravo star said. "I've had it and we've just been waiting to get the pictures back to post. So every time I've been doing Instagram Stories I've been having to slide it around so no one could see."

"We are so excited," Limehouse, 24, added. "Thank you for all the well-wishes."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Her husband-to-be also shared photos from their engagement, writing: "i can honestly tell you 2 times in my life where I have been full of excitement, adrenaline, & joy. This is one of them & enlisting. Here’s to forever EDL Baby, I love you so very much. #engaged 💍 - 🇺🇸17."

The two got engaged in January, nearly a year after they started dating, per People, who first reported the engagement.

Limehouse made her debut as an official Southern Charm cast member during its sixth season, which debuted last May. She trains horses for polo, which she also plays, helps run her family’s hotel and real estate businesses, and is an entrepreneur in her own right, with jewelry and candle lines, among other endeavors. ET caught up with her following her first appearance on the show, where she opened up about how she first felt when joining the Bravo series.

"I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t," Eliza laments. "If I’m myself, and I’m nice and I’m funny and I’m talking to people, I’m trying too hard. But if I don’t talk, I look like a b***h, you know what I mean? So, I’m kind of screwed either way. That’s kind of how I felt with the group when I walked in, and then that gives a pack mentality."

Hear more in the video above.