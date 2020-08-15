Sophie Turner Wishes 'Baby Daddy' Joe Jonas a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Joe Jonas!



The "What a Man Gotta Do" singer turned 31 on Saturday, and he seemed pretty excited to celebrate his big day.



Joe took to his Instagram Story to thank fans for their well wishes. He shared a twinkly-eyed, filter-adorned selfie, puckering up to the camera as he held up what looks like a mimosa.



"Thanks for all the love babes," he wrote in script over the shot.

Joe Jonas/Instagram

As sweet as that post was, his wife, Sophie Turner, one-upped him with her social media well-wishes for her hubby.



The Game of Thrones star shared a black-and-photo of the pair at dinner, which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️."

How cute are they?!



Joe's brothers didn't forget to wish him a good day, either. His oldest brother, Kevin Jonas, was the first to post, sharing a photo of Joe nonchalantly chilling with a raccoon.



"Happy birthday @joejonas love you man," Kevin wrote. "Hope you have an incredible day!!"

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, shared a hilarious video of his brother fake surfing during a photo shoot and a sweet pic of them all dressed up together and posing for the camera.



"You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you," Nick mused about Joe. "I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas."

Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also went the funny route, sharing a snap of herself jokingly "picking" Joe's nose on a blown-up poster for the Jonas Brothers' documentary, Chasing Happiness.



"Happy birthday Joe 🥳 ," she wrote on her story. "This photo has has been 'hand picked' by yours truly! Have an amazing day!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram