Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Diego Luna, Jennifer Garner & More Team Up for a Homemade 'Princess Bride' Remake

A number of Hollywood A-listers have teamed for a hilarious and fun remake of The Princess Bride. Created at home amid quarantine and using their household items, the Quibi project sees Sophie Turner,Joe Jonas,Diego Luna, Jennifer Garner, Common and many more celebs filming their own scene to recreate a portion of the 1987 film.

In the first look, shared by Vanity Fair on Friday, Josh Gad plays Fred Savage's original character with Rob Reiner as the grandfather telling the story, originally played by Peter Falk. Then there is Jonas and Turner who gender-swapped characters, with the singer wearing a blonde wig as Princess Buttercup (first played by Robin Wright) and the actress wearing a mask and playing Westley (Cary Elwes).

Other scenes show Jack Black playing Dread Pirate Roberts (AKA the Man in Black and Westley) as he clings to a cliffside while Luna stars as Inigo Montoya (the swordsman played by Mandy Patinkin).

Tiffany Haddish, Common, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Keegan Michael Key and many more also participate.

The remake is raising funds for the World Central Kitchen charity, with Quibi starting the donations off with a $1 million contribution

The streaming service will release chapters of the movie every day for two weeks, starting June 29.