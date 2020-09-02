Sophie Turner Is 'Truly Screwed' in Tense First Teaser for Quibi Thriller 'Survive': Watch

Sophie Turner is racing against the clock in her latest project.

The Game of Thrones actress stars in Quibi's upcoming series, Survive, where she plays Jane, a survivor of a brutal plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain who must pull herself out of the wreckage and fight for her life alongside Paul (Corey Hawkins), the only other remaining survivor. Together, they embark on a journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal trauma.

Quibi released the first teaser trailer on Sunday for the new thriller and it's a pulse-pounding glimpse at the adventure that awaits.

"This is me, the truly screwed," Jane opens the minute-long teaser, before she is asked in a group therapy session if she would like to share anything before flying home. Flashes of troubling images, such as blinding police lights, a whiteboard that has "trauma" written on it and pill bottles, dominate the screen.

"I'm going to miss your faces," an emotional Jane tells her fellow therapy mates rather ominously.

Then, all hell breaks loose after she boards her flight and something goes horribly, horribly wrong. Will she (and her new friend, Paul) survive? Watch the dramatic teaser below.

"I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," said Turner in a statement last September. "She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

Quibi, a mobile entertainment platform that specializes in bite-sized content running 10 minutes or less, will launch April 6.

Survive drops April on Quibi.

