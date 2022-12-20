Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'

Long-time General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55.

"General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy," Frank Valentini, General Hospital's executive producer, shared in a statement to ET. "I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Octavia Spencer broke the news on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her close friend.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer captioned her post alongside a headshot of Eddy. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

Fans, friends and peers took to the comments to share their tributes for Eddy, including Nina Parker, Retta, Holly Robinson Peete and more.

One fan noted that General Hospital "will not be the same without her," and added that Eddy "will be deeply missed."

"OMG! So sad. Love Sonya and enjoyed every minute she was on screen," another fan commented. "Very sorry for your loss. May she rest in eternal peace."

No cause of death was immediately revealed. ET has reached out to Eddy's rep for further information.

Eddy was best known for her role as Nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital. She joined the soap in 2006 and quickly became a fan favorite. Eddy's last episode as the nurse aired in November.

In addition to General Hospital, Eddy appeared in several TV series and films including Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game and Pee-Wee's Big Holiday. Her most recent projects include the films Frank and Penelope, V/H/S/99 and Satanic Hispanics.