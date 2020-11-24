Solange Knowles Is Dating Jazz Composer Gio Escobar

Solange Knowles has a new man in her life! A source close to Knowles and her beau, Gio Escobar, confirms to ET that they are an item.

"They have been dating for a while and are very happy together," the source says. "They make for a very sweet couple."

Reps for Knowles did not respond to a request for comment on her new relationship.

Escobar is a jazz composer and the founder of Standing on the Corner, a Brooklyn-based experimental jazz and hip-hop group.

News Knowles' new love interest comes nearly a year after she announced her separation from music video director Alan Ferguson after five years of marriage.

"Eleven years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life," the 34-year-old singer wrote back in November 2019 of her split from Ferguson. "Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business ?) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."

Prior to Ferguson, Knowles was married to Daniel Smith from 2004 to 2007. They share a son, 16-year-old Daniel.

Page Six was the first to report Knowles and Escobar's relationship news.