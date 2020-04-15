Sofia Vergara Shares a Throwback Bikini Video From the ‘90s and She Hasn’t Aged a Day!

Sofia Vergara is missing her past show -- no, not Modern Family! The 47-year-old Colombian stunner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback video from her Spanish travel show, Fuera de Serie.

"#tb Fuera de Serie!!! Con @fioreoficial ❤️❤️❤️ The 90’s😂😂😂," she captioned the clip, which featured her and co-host Fernando Fiore traveling all around.

In one segment, Vergara hits the beach in a yellow bikini, showing off her impressive physique.

The show ran from 1995 to 1998 on Telemundo as the pair traveled the world trying food and sharing historical facts.

Vergara recently ended 11 seasons as Gloria Pritchett on the hit comedy Modern Family. The Golden Globe nominee recently spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about the end of the ABC sitcom.

"It was about the family we created for 11 years, and I'm never gonna see them again like that," she said. "Some are people that I'm never gonna see again in my life, you know, crew members that we saw every day for 11 years. So that's the sad part, the separation from those people."

For more on the end of Modern Family, watch the clip below: