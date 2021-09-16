Sofia Vergara Celebrates Son Manolo's 30th Birthday

Manolo Vergara is all grown up!

Sofia Vergara celebrated her son's 30th birthday on Thursday with a special post filled with adorable throwbacks of the two together. The video montage begins with a young Manolo sitting on his mother's lap during an interview, before photos of the two flash on the screen.

"Happy 30th bday to the best son in the world!! 🎉🎉🎉You r smarter than u think,stronger than u seem and braver than u believe!!!" the proud mom wrote. "Keep the good work Manolo!! Stay sexy!! love u😘 @manologonzalezvergara."

Sofia shares Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The two were married from 1991 to 1993.

The America's Got Talent judge also shared another sweet snap of the two together on her Instagram Story.

Manolo previously opened up to ET about growing up with a beautiful mom.

"All mothers are beautiful," he quipped, before recalling being in Catholic school and the priest asking him for Sofia's autograph. "I went to Catholic school and it's the priests who would come up and ask for autographs. And my mother had calendars back then and they would be like, 'Can you bring some for the staff?'"

