'SNL': Eminem Makes Surprise Cameo in Pete Davidson's Christmas Themed 'Stan' Parody

The music parody bar has been raised. This weekend, Saturday Night Live blended Christmas cheer with Eminem's dark and devastating 2000 single "Stan" to create an incredible parody that included an unexpected cameo from the rapper himself.

In the faux music video, Pete Davidson stars as "Stu," who is an obsessed fan of Santa Claus, and writes him rambling letters begging him for a PlayStation 5 for Christmas.

Rocking a white tank top and short, bleached blond hair, Davidson is a perfect stand in for Devon Sawa (who played the eponymous Stan in the original music video).

The video shows him hunched over scrawling a letter on a legal pad in a basement, with thousands of photos and drawings of Santa taped up to all the walls.

"Dear Santa/ I can’t believe the year is almost over/ it’s getting colder/ I’m a year older but I’m still your soldier," Davidson raps, before explaining his plight of not being able to find a PS5. "I tried to buy one at a Wal-Mart/ ran around the shopping mall like Paul Blart/ tried to fine one for sale but the thing is that they're all out/ Yo, I even went to a game stop/ and then I was like, 'Oh wait, stop, Santa Claus can make one/ the man got his own workshop."

As the letters go unanswered, Stu's messages get more and more angry and deranged. Kate McKinnon takes on the role of Dido singing chorus, and Bowen Yang joined as Elton John -- who famously sang a duet of "Stan" with Eminem at the 43rd GRAMMY Awards.

The last of Stu's verses shows him driving through the rain, rapping about how disillusioned he's become that even Santa can't get him a PS5, and how he drank "a fifth of eggnog" before getting behind the wheel.

At the end of the video, Eminem himself makes an appearance on the old TV in Stu's basement. The rapper appears in a festive Christmas sweater and opens a present labeled "To Shady, from Santa." Inside, he finds the video game console Stu had wanted so badly.

"That's crazy. A PS5? I didn't even ask for this!" Eminem says. "I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You f**ked up."

