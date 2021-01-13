'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Expecting Second Child With Wife Jessica

Congrats to Tom Welling and his wife, Jessica! The couple are expecting their second child together, Michael Rosenbaum revealed on his Inside of You podcast on Tuesday.

Welling was a guest on the podcast and initially played coy when Rosenbaum brought up his baby on the way. "What? I do?" he asked, before Rosenbaum assured him he heard the news from Jessica, and Welling called for his wife to confirm.

"You lying bastard!" Rosenbaum joked to his former Smallville co-star. "But you do! You have another one coming!"

Welling's baby news comes two years after he welcomed his first child, a son named Thomson Wylde Welling, on Jan. 5, 2019. He and Jessica married in December of that year.

"He's a good, cute, funny kid," the actor told Rosenbaum of his son, who he called "hilarious." "He makes me laugh all the time."

