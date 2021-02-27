Skeet Ulrich Posts Flirty Comment on Lucy Hale's Instagram Amid Dating Rumors

Skeet Ulrich isn't holding back! Amid dating rumors, the 51-year-old former Riverdale actor couldn't help but leave a very flirty comment on Lucy Hale's latest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old actress posted a sizzling snap of herself in a gray top and gray, plaid mini skirt and black booties. She captioned the photo, "I miss new york."

While a handful of famous friends praised her stunning shot, so did her rumored new beau.

"My goodness!!" Ulrich wrote in the comments section.

The two have yet to confirm that they are dating. However, this flirty comment comes just a week after the two were photographed kissing.

The two were spotted packing on the PDA while in Los Angeles last week. In pics obtained by Page Six, Hale and Ulrich can be seen enjoying a lunch date at Sweet Butter Cafe and sneaking in a few kisses. The two both went casual for the outing, with Hale rocking a cream-colored jacket over a white tank and distressed denim, and Ulrich in a black sweater, hat and jeans.

The former Katy Keene star was previously linked to Colton Underwood, though the two never confirmed a relationship. Back in July, the actress joked to ET about being "more single than ever" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If anything during this time it's taught [me] -- because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone -- I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine," she explained at the time. "I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."

"I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything cross the board," she continued, adding that she was looking for "someone who's confident and comfortable" in their own skin. "There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that."

