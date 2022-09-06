'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases 'There's So Much More to the Story' Ahead of Season 17

Meri Brown is excited to share more of her story with the world. The 51-year-old first wife of Kody Brown took to Instagram over the weekend several times to share some teases with her followers ahead of season 17 of Sister Wives.

"There's so much more to the story.... #Ready," Meri captioned one photo of herself holding up a leather-bound journal in front of her face and tagging her location in Utah.

She followed this photo up with another pic of herself on Monday, writing, "Just watch this.... #Ready."

Meri and her family are gearing up for the new season of the TLC reality series, which will follow the breakdown in Kody's marriage to his former wife Christine Brown, who chose to leave the marriage in 2021.

"I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years," Meri tearfully shared in the season 17 trailer.

Fellow sister wife, Robyn Brown, says to Meri in the trailer, "Hang on with me, OK?"

"I am," Meri replies.

"We have to rebuild," Robyn says in light of Christine's exit from the family.

Despite Christine's exit, Meri has remained committed to her marriage to Kody despite living separately from him and not engaging in any intimacy as a couple for years.

"It's been 31 years now that we've been married," Meri explained in the Sister Wives reunion special in January 2022. "I'm still committed. I made my choice."

In February 2021, Kody told ET, "Meri and I are in an amicable relationship, but we've been literally separated for four or five years. We're amicable, we've had a real struggle... I'm not mad anymore. I'm not angry anymore. I'm not hurt anymore. So, that's progress."

As for Meri's former sister wife, Christine recently shared with People that she no longer plans to engage in a plural marriage moving forward.

"I will be a monogamist from here on out," she said. "Polygamy is not for me anymore. People can do it, it's fine. Live your life, but no, no, not me."