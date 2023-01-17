'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Praises Friends Who 'Stand Up for You' Amid Kody Split and Abuse Allegations

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is spending time around people she loves for her birthday. The 52-year-old inn owner took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post a series of photos with several of her friends.

"Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," Meri captioned the post. "Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food! On days like these, I'm reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world."

She went on to praise her friends, writing, "So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future."

Meri seemed optimistic about her future in the wake of her official split from husband Kody Brown.

"I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light. And today. I'm so grateful for today," she added.

Last week, Kody and Meri released a joint statement confirming that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage after more than a decade of estrangement.

That wasn't the only big news surrounding Meri that came out last week. Kody and his ex, Christine Brown's, 24-year-old son, Paedon, also seemingly accused Meri of child abuse against him and several of his siblings.

"Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically," Paedon said during a YouTube Live with John Yates. "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."

ET has reached out to TLC and Meri for comment on Paedon's allegations.