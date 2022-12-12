'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Kody Separation News in a Telling Way

Janelle Brown doesn't appear to be looking back now that the news of her separation from husband Kody Brown has gone public. Following Sunday's explosive season finale of Sister Wives, the spouses of nearly 30 years announced that they are officially separated in the trailer for the upcoming One-on-One special.

Shortly before the news dropped, Janelle took to her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of some delicious-looking croissant-style rolls, writing, "Making Christine's rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids."

The post is noteworthy as Janelle maintains her close friendship with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of marriage. Janelle's bond with and support for Christine was a point of contention between her and Kody on this past season of Sister Wives.

Janelle Brown/Instagram Stories

Janelle also highlighted spending time with her and Kody's kids, many of whom have been estranged from their father in recent years.

Janelle noted multiple times in the season finale that she felt like Kody was forcing her to choose between him and their children. The estranged spouses share six adult kids and throughout the pandemic, Kody's relationship with his older children has become more and more strained.

"It basically feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome," Janelle explained in Sunday's season finale of the TLC reality series.

Kody is no longer on speaking terms with two of his and Janelle's sons -- Gabriel and Garrison -- who have called out their dad and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, for their strict COVID protocols and what they feel is unfair treatment of their mother.

Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.