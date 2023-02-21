'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Calls Out 'Manipulative' Dad Kody, Questions If He Views Wives as 'Trophies'

Gwendlyn Brown isn't afraid to call out her dad, Kody Brown, for his recent treatment of his wives. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine Brown, has been recapping past episodes of Sister Wives on her YouTube channel, and she was particularly upset to see how her dad treated his now-ex, Meri Brown, in the most recent episode she viewed.

On the show, Meri notes that her "strength" is sticking around to see if Kody will give their romantic relationship another shot after years of estrangement. But in his aside interview, Kody claims he no longer considers himself married to Meri and that he wouldn't object if she went off to find another relationship.

Watching the pivotal moment, which was later discussed at length during the family's One-on-One special, Gwendlyn gasped and declared, "The thing is, he is just leading her on at this point!"

Once the episode ended, Gwendlyn once again referenced her father's treatment of Meri.

"It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship," Gwendlyn said. "She doesn't know that. They haven't had a conversation about it. And I think that's what's so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, 'We are done.' She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn't done anything."

Gwendlyn added that Kody allowing Meri to continue to believe the "fantasy" that they could eventually get back together is "manipulative."

"It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed," she added, before questioning, "How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don't understand why he feels this humungous necessity to be with them still. And I'm just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation."

In January, Meri and Kody announced that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage after years of estrangement. Christine left Kody in 2021, and the messy split was documented on season 17 of Sister Wives. Janelle Brown has also confirmed that she and Kody have been separated for months. The only remaining relationship Kody maintains is with his only legal wife, Robyn Brown.