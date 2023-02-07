'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Exclusively Dating a Man After Kody Split

Christine Brown is in an exclusive relationship! More than a year after her split from Kody Brown, the 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Story to reveal her new romance.

"I just had to tell you! I am dating someone exclusively," she gleefully announced. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for."

Christine added that her unnamed beau is "incredible with Truley," the 12-year-old daughter she and Kody share. The exes are also parents to Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19.

"He's absolutely a dream come true," Christine gushed, before explaining why she's not ready to publicly share her boyfriend's identity.

"I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now I'm just keeping him to myself," she said. "I will let you guys know a little bit more information later, but just, ah, so excited!"

The relationship update came the month after Christine opened up about entering the dating pool once more.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" the mother of six wrote on Instagram. "Any advice for dating at 50?! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward."

Christine and Kody's split after 25 years of marriage played out on season 17 of Sister Wives and showed the exes at odds over Christine's decision to leave the family and relocate with Truely to Utah.

Back in October 2022, Christine told ET what she's looking for in a man, stating that, on top of "kindness," she wanted one other thing.

"Someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," she teased, referencing Kody declaring he no longer wanted intimacy in their marriage -- a statement which led to their eventual split.

After Christine and Kody's split, his other wives followed suit. Janell announced in December that she and Kody have been separated for months. Shortly thereafter, Meri and Kody revealed that they have "permanently terminated" their estranged marriage. Kody and Robin are still married.