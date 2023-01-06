'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She Looks Like 'A Fricking Polygamist' After Kody Split

Christine Brown may be leaving her polygamist lifestyle behind, but she still thinks she looks the part. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, joking about trying out a hairstyle where she pulls the front strands of her hair back in bobby pins.

"Everyone else looks cute it in and I look like a fricking polygamist. It's anger making. It's ridiculous!" she quips as her daughter, Ysabel Brown, is heard laughing in the background.

Christine is a former polygamist, who gave up the religious practices and left plural marriage behind in 2021 after splitting from ex Kody Brown.

Christine Brown/Instagram Stories

The messy breakup was documented on season 17 of the family's TLC reality series. Christine has since noted that she plans to look for monogamous relationships moving forward.

In October, Christine told ET that while she's currently single, she has been dating. "I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now," she said at the time.

In addition to joking about her hair, Christine also enjoyed some quality time with her and Kody's daughter, Ysabel, sharing photos to Instagram of them playing cards on Thursday.

"I’m seriously bombed busy today, But the @ysabelpaigebrown says, I’m coming over and here I am! #priorities #blessed #blessedmom #rummy #playing #ihavethingstodo," she captioned the pics.

Christine relocated to Utah to be closer to several of her children and her parents following her split from Kody, but is still filming the family's series.