'Sister Wives': Janelle Accuses Kody of Trying to Unite His Wives Against Her (Exclusive)

The division between Kody and Janelle Brown only seems to have intensified in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for Sunday's Sister Wives. As the family gets together to discuss holiday plans, Kody is once again met with the issue of his relationship with Janelle's older kids.

Kody previously said that Gabriel and Garrison, two of his and Janelle's sons, should apologize to him for the comments they've made about his wife, Robyn, and his COVID restrictions. Janelle has made it clear that her boys have no intention of doing that, making the family particularly estranged with the holidays coming up.

"I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys," Kody says in the new clip. "Man, I'm having the hardest time not feeling like she's just betraying me."

Kody claims he doesn't require an apology to see his kids, but doesn't deny this when talking with Janelle. When Janelle shares that Kody's ex-wife, Christine Brown, is returning with their kids for the holidays and wants to spend some time with Janelle's family at a vacation rental, Kody gets even more upset.

"This is exactly what I was afraid of with Christine leaving," he says, frustrated.

"Kody, it was just working out that we had a vacation rental so we extended it so Christine and her kids could come so Truely and Ysabel could see you," Janelle defends.

"Oh, I'd like to see the kids," Kody says. "But you're talking about everybody going to some neutral zone. This is my house."

TLC

"Last I knew is that the boys couldn't come unless they showed respect and apologized," Janelle tells her husband. "So they're like, 'Well, I guess we'll come and stay with you.' I don't have room for them."

Kody then looks to his wives, Meri and Robyn, for reinforcement, asking if he's the only one who views Janelle's actions as "a betrayal."

"So now he's looking for reinforcement from Robyn and Meri. 'Let's build a united front against Janelle and her decisions!'" Janelle imitates Kody in her aside interview.

Robyn asks Kody, "What do you want us to comment on?"

"Have an opinion here. This is bugging the hell out of me. Am I wrong?" Kody asks before the clip cuts out.

The tension between Janelle and Kody and between Kody and Janelle's kids has only intensified in recent episodes. Last week, Kody called his and Janelle's son, Gabriel, to ask him a question about COVID on Gabriel's birthday. Gabriel tearfully shared that after his father forgot his birthday, he hasn't spoken to him since.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.