Sinbad Recovering After Recent Stroke

Sinbad has suffered a recent stroke.

The 64-year-old comedian's family shared the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, and said they were optimistic about his recovery.

"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the statement reads. "Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing," the statement continues. "We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is best known for his television work on such classics as A Different World and The Sinbad Show. His latest project was his work on the television series Rel.