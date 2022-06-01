Simu Liu Recalls 'Most Painful' Experience of Waxing His Entire Body for 'Barbie' Role

Simu Liu went through some serious manscaping for his new role, and he doesn't seem too eager to go through it again.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star recently sat down for an interview with The Independent and recalled how he waxed his whole body as part of his role in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Barbie, based on the toy line of the same name.

"It was one of the most painful experiences of my life," Liu said of the process.

The 33-year-old actor called the experience "an education, to say the least," and explained, "I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."

It's unclear what role, exactly, Liu will be playing in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed project, but fans are speculating -- considering the waxing -- that he will be portraying one of the male "Ken" dolls.

ET spoke with Gerwig at the 2020 Oscars nominees luncheon about the excitement around the film. "I don't want to jinx anything, because it's such a long process, but I have a feeling that whatever we turn in, people are going to be like, 'Are you insane? You can't make this!'" Gerwig quipped at the time. "Which is always, I think, a good sign."

In 2021, Robbie opened up to Vogue about taking on the role of Barbie, saying it “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections."

"But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she added. "People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'”

Barbie is expected to hit theaters in 2023.