Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Competition at Tokyo Olympics: Sasha Farber, Hoda Kotb and More Share Support

Following Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the team gymnastics competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, her fellow athletes and famous fans are sending messages of support.

The defending gold medalist in vault, floor exercise, all-around and the team competition, Biles left the competition floor with the Team USA medical trainer after her first rotation on the vault. She was ultimately replaced by alternate Jordan Chiles, and the team went on to win silver, behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Following her exit, Biles spoke with Today's Hoda Kotb, sharing some insight into her mental state.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," she said. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

As for whether she'll return to competition for the all-around events on Thursday, Biles added, "We're going to take it day by day and we're just gonna see."

After their interview, Kotb tweeted, "Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym."

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021

Fellow Olympian Adam Rippon posted, "I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU."

I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 27, 2021

Biles' Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, tweeted, "Thinking of @Simone_Biles and what a legend she is."

Thinking of @Simone_Biles and what a legend she is — Sasha Farber (@SashaFarber) July 27, 2021

And legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao also spoke out on Biles' behalf, tweeting, "Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles."

Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 27, 2021

See more celebs' support below:

Simone Biles is still the most amazing athlete ever — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 27, 2021

We love you @Simone_Biles !!! 🇺🇸 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 27, 2021

Sending nothing but love and positivity to the 🐐 @Simone_Biles — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 27, 2021

Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and will always be a champion…. Only positive vibes going out to you !!!!! https://t.co/21bod9owdv — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 27, 2021

Sending love to @Simone_Biles — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) July 27, 2021

@Simone_Biles is truly a remarkable HUMAN — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) July 27, 2021

We love you so much @Simone_Biles — ❄️Denali❄️ (@denalifox) July 27, 2021