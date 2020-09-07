Simone Biles and Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Break Up After 3 Years of Dating

Simone Biles admits it was "hard" for her and Stacey Ervin Jr. to call it quits after three years of dating -- but it's all "for the best."

The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast graces the August issue of Vogue magazine and opens up about what life has been like in quarantine. For starters, Biles and Ervin Jr., who is also a gymnast, broke up in early March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she tells the magazine. "But it was for the best."

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. watch the game between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz on Nov. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

While healing from her breakup, it was announced that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until next year. Biles says she wasn't sure in April if she even wanted to compete, but now that it's been rescheduled, she's "starting to train" for the Games.

"I believe we’re going to come out of this stronger,” she tells Vogue's Abby Aguirre. “I believe next Olympics, it’s going to be, I got here in spite of. Once the athletes get back to training, I believe they will put more than their heart and soul into this. They will really have to prove that even this virus stopping the entire world will not take their goals away from them."

Biles also talks about the recent Black Lives Matter protests around the world and notes that while it's a start, she wonders why it took so long for society as a whole to address police brutality and racial injustice.

"We need change. We need justice for the Black community. With the peaceful protests it’s the start of change, but it’s sad that it took all of this for people to listen,” she says. “Racism and injustice have existed for years with the Black community. How many times has this happened before we had cell phones?"

