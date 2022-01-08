Sidney Poitier Family Remembers Legendary Actor As 'Man of Incredible Grace' Following Death

Sidney Poitier's family is mourning the loss of the iconic actor, and they're remembering him as a "beautiful soul" who "will continue to guide and inspire us."

In a statement to ET, the Poitier family says the iconic actor and humanitarian spent his last day surrounded by his family and friends. "There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now," the statement began.

The family, for decades, took immense pride in Poitier's acting achievements, but their pride extended beyond those accomplishments.

"To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and mortal fortitude," the statement continued, "he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first. He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder."

The family recalled Poitier's smile as "healing" and his hugs "the warmest refuge, and his laughter infectious." While remembering Poitier as a guiding light, the family also expressed the pain they're enduring following their loss.

"We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts," the statement read. "Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren—in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness."

"His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity," the statement continued. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back."