Siba the Standard Poodle Wins 'Best in Show' at Westminster Dog Show

A special thanks to @vancityreynolds and @aviationgin for the Sensation cocktail at the #WKCDogShow. Congrats to all the owners, breeders, handlers and dogs for putting forth a true maximum effort.🏆🐾🍸WKC President Chat Reynders, Siba the Best in Show winner and Westminster’s @gailmillerbisher. #QueenSiba