Shop Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale One Last Time -- Up to 75% Off Bags, Shoes and More

It's the last day to score big from Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale.

The beloved fashion brand, known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo, is giving fans a major shopping opportunity one last time before the sale ends on Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Save up to 75 percent off across categories, including free ground shipping on orders more than $99 to the U.S. and Canada. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more.

Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Note that all sales are final, but we have a feeling you won't regret a thing.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

