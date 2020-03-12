x
Shop Drew Barrymore's Holiday Gift Ideas From Small Businesses

Drew Barrymore is encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. The actress' talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is sharing Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide -- filled with the star's handpicked holiday gift recommendations from small businesses from across the country. 

The show has curated the list from suggestions sent to Barrymore's Instagram, which resulted in over 70,000 submissions. The gift guide features a great range of small businesses from Wichita-based pottery company Del Norte Studio to Boston's first Black-owned bookstore Frugal Bookstore. Check back on Barrymore's gift list as more small businesses will be added throughout the holidays.

Be sure to also check out ET Style's expansive gift guides, such as gifts under $50, home devices, stocking stuffers, fashion favorites, gifts for teens, gifts for men, candlespajama sets and more. Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, so ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important cutoff dates and delivery options. 

Ahead, shop gifts from small businesses featured on Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide

Sprinkl Mug

Del Norte Studio

Del Norte Studio Sprinkl Mug

Del Norte Studio

Sprinkl Mug

>Del Norte Studio

Mexican artist Armando Minjarez's Del Norte Studio is based in Wichita, Kansas. The studio creates handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ceramic designs such as bowls, mugs, vases, plates and tumblers, "exploring design concepts within the context of public and domestic space," according to their website.

Acts of Faith: 25th Anniversary Edition

Iyanla Vanzant

Acts of Faith: 25th Anniversary Edition

Frugal Bookstore/Simon & Schuster

Acts of Faith: 25th Anniversary Edition

>Iyanla Vanzant

Frugal Bookstore, operated by couple Clarissa and Leonard Egerton, is the first Black-owned bookstore in Boston. The bookstore promotes literacy among children, teens and adults in their community. Ninety-eight percent of their books are authored by people of color, featuring a range of genres in fiction, non-fiction and children's books. 

REGULARLY $16.99

Estelle Cake Stand in Blush Pink

Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Cake Stand in Blush Pink

Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Cake Stand in Blush Pink

>Estelle Colored Glass

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Estelle Colored Glass creates stunning hand-blown colored glass cake stands and stemware. Named after founder Stephanie Summerson Hall's grandmother who loved antiques, Estelle Colored Glass combines vintage style and modern sophistication in each piece. 

#58 Trim

Queen Bee Jelly

Queen Bee Jelly

Queen Bee Jelly

#58 Trim

>Queen Bee Jelly

Queen Bee Jelly is an online fabric boutique in Washington, D.C., offering beautiful Ankara fabric, also known as African wax fabric, in striking vibrant patterns and colors. The brand also has a collection of beautiful trims, pins, brooches, lace and mud cloth. 

REGULARLY $8.99

Elliott's Care Set (Raw)

Keller Works

Keller Works Elliott's Care Set (Raw)

Keller Works

Elliott's Care Set (Raw)

>Keller Works

Founded by Krystn Keller in Mobile, Alabama, Keller Works makes skin and body products for sensitive skin that's formulated with natural ingredients, free of irritants and allergens. This set includes Elliott’s Body Butter, Elliott’s Salve and Elliott’s Oatmeal Soap -- named after Keller's son who needed gentle products for his allergies and sensitivities. 

Rock The Bells - XL Christmas Cookie Box

Good Vibes Cookie Co.

Good Vibes Cookie Co. Rock The Bells - XL Christmas Cookie Box

Good Vibes Cookie Co.

Rock The Bells - XL Christmas Cookie Box

>Good Vibes Cookie Co.

Good Vibes Cookie Co. baked goods are the epitome of edible art. The Los Angeles-based company hand-paints their buttery cookies inspired by real crystals for positive vibes. They have holiday cookie boxes available for Christmas and Hanukkah. 

El Tambo

Empower Coffee Roasters

Empower Coffee Roasters El Tambo

Empower Coffee Roasters

El Tambo

>Empower Coffee Roasters

Empower Coffee Roasters, located in Mesa, Arizona, sources sustainable coffee from women producer farms across the globe. Five percent of all sales benefit organizations that empower women and girls, including Live & Learn, Eve Place Inc. and Go With The Flow. Learn more about the organizations and Empower Coffee Roasters' coffee partners on their website

