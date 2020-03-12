Shop Drew Barrymore's Holiday Gift Ideas From Small Businesses

Drew Barrymore is encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. The actress' talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is sharing Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide -- filled with the star's handpicked holiday gift recommendations from small businesses from across the country.

The show has curated the list from suggestions sent to Barrymore's Instagram, which resulted in over 70,000 submissions. The gift guide features a great range of small businesses from Wichita-based pottery company Del Norte Studio to Boston's first Black-owned bookstore Frugal Bookstore. Check back on Barrymore's gift list as more small businesses will be added throughout the holidays.

Ahead, shop gifts from small businesses featured on Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide.

Del Norte Studio

Mexican artist Armando Minjarez's Del Norte Studio is based in Wichita, Kansas. The studio creates handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ceramic designs such as bowls, mugs, vases, plates and tumblers, "exploring design concepts within the context of public and domestic space," according to their website.

Iyanla Vanzant

Frugal Bookstore, operated by couple Clarissa and Leonard Egerton, is the first Black-owned bookstore in Boston. The bookstore promotes literacy among children, teens and adults in their community. Ninety-eight percent of their books are authored by people of color, featuring a range of genres in fiction, non-fiction and children's books.

REGULARLY $16.99

Estelle Colored Glass

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Estelle Colored Glass creates stunning hand-blown colored glass cake stands and stemware. Named after founder Stephanie Summerson Hall's grandmother who loved antiques, Estelle Colored Glass combines vintage style and modern sophistication in each piece.

Queen Bee Jelly

Queen Bee Jelly is an online fabric boutique in Washington, D.C., offering beautiful Ankara fabric, also known as African wax fabric, in striking vibrant patterns and colors. The brand also has a collection of beautiful trims, pins, brooches, lace and mud cloth.

REGULARLY $8.99

Keller Works

Founded by Krystn Keller in Mobile, Alabama, Keller Works makes skin and body products for sensitive skin that's formulated with natural ingredients, free of irritants and allergens. This set includes Elliott’s Body Butter, Elliott’s Salve and Elliott’s Oatmeal Soap -- named after Keller's son who needed gentle products for his allergies and sensitivities.

Good Vibes Cookie Co.

Good Vibes Cookie Co. baked goods are the epitome of edible art. The Los Angeles-based company hand-paints their buttery cookies inspired by real crystals for positive vibes. They have holiday cookie boxes available for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Empower Coffee Roasters

Empower Coffee Roasters, located in Mesa, Arizona, sources sustainable coffee from women producer farms across the globe. Five percent of all sales benefit organizations that empower women and girls, including Live & Learn, Eve Place Inc. and Go With The Flow. Learn more about the organizations and Empower Coffee Roasters' coffee partners on their website.