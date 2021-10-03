Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Spring is nearly here and we're counting down the days, getting our wardrobes ready for warmer weather ahead.

And there's no better way to do so than to treat ourselves to a chic spring dress to show a bit more skin as temperatures rise, with no shortage of bright colors, floral prints and flirty details.

ET Style has scoured the internet to find some of the most stylish frocks made for wearing to a spring wedding, brunch, picnics or simply at home when you want to look extra cute. Our top picks include a classic floral dress from ModCloth, a sexy lavender cut-out mini by Bardot and a breezy smocked midi dress from Eloquii.

Shop the best spring dresses below.

Urban Outfitters

Orange is definitely the color you'll see a lot of this year and this slinky plisse maxi dress from Urban Outfitters with some cute strappy sandals will have you dreaming of a tropical vacation.

$89 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Princess Polly

For a fashion-forward look, opt for this blue halter midi dress with coordinating shrug by Lioness. The striking bright color is expected to be a huge trend for spring season.

$96 AT PRINCESS POLLY

Lulus

A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual days, like this one from Lulus.

$38 AT LULUS

Missguided

A flirty mini dress in polka dots by Missguided that would look amazing with heeled sandals. We love the bright color, square neckline and fitted silhouette.

$14 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $28)

Universal Standard

A denim dress is a staple for spring. This dark indigo shirt dress from Universal Standard is lightweight and stretchy for optimal comfort.

$98 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD

ModCloth

This ModCloth wrap dress boasts a pretty floral pattern, subtle puff sleeve and tulip skirt hem. Get an extra 40% off the sale price automatically when you check out. Note, this item is final sale.

$45 AT MODCLOTH (REGULARLY $89)

Amazon

A knit dress that's great for that transitional time between winter and spring. The trendy design has a balloon-shaped sleeve and tie waist. It has over 8,000 global ratings on Amazon.

$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27)

American Eagle

Trendy spring florals are everywhere this year and this sundress, featuring a tiered, babydoll design from American Eagle is one you'll wear again and again. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals.

$50 AT AMERICAN EAGLE

Eloquii

This mid-length white dress is perfect for warm weather. The feminine style has a smocked bodice and ruffles.

$100 AT ELOQUII

ASOS

Since we're still not really going out, a comfy casual dress is a wardrobe staple. This soft ASOS design is a mini dress with no waist so you'll be comfortable on the couch but cute when you're ready to leave the house.

$43 AT ASOS