Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)

Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half.

The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.

“I'm watching my colleagues concentrate on their health and wellness, so I had to join in and work on myself,” the tells ET’s Matt Cohen ahead of the season 13 premiere. “I'm glad that everybody gets to see the transformation and there's more to come.”

Underwood’s secret? Using Metamucil to jumpstart her digestive health.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

“I had to deal with my digestive health and then I dealt with the overall,” she says. “I had to lose weight, diabetes, high blood pressure, all the things that women deal with.”

As for her journey, it’s still a process. However, she is working on tackling some workouts inspired by her co-star's daily fitness routines.

“I feel great,” she tells ET. “Matter of fact, I'm working up to getting in a gym with Jerry and Akbar and jumping rope with Amanda.”

There is one co-host whose activity she may not be taking on anytime soon.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

“I’m not there to run a marathon with Natalie,” she adds.

On Monday, Underwood shared with People that her weight loss journey was kick-started when she went to the doctor’s and weighed between 230 and 250 pounds and received lab work flagging pre-diabetes and hypertension.

Underwood told the outlet that instead of getting bariatric surgery, she began getting Wegovy injections to help suppress her appetite and practiced good portion control, in addition to changing other daily habits.

"Definitely getting more sleep," she tells the magazine. "Drinking more water. I'm eating fruits and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy. I'm getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries, and also getting more fiber in my diet with fiber supplements."