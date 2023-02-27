Shemar Moore Shows Off His Newborn Daughter in Adorable Video

Shemar Moore is loving dad life! The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable video of his newborn daughter, Frankie, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, last month.

In the cute clip, Moore holds his daughter on his chest while laying down in bed. The proud dad bounces the sleeping tot up and down as he hilariously provides commentary that makes Dizon, who's out of frame, laugh.

"Get that pout on! Get that pout on!" Moore tells Frankie. "That's what your mama be doing. Mmhm. Ah look at you! Look at you!"

Next, Moore begins speaking in Frankie's voice, joking, "What's up, boys? You like what you see? I'm gone. That's my daddy right there. You like what you see? I bet you do. But my daddy right there will f**k you up. I'm just gonna look like this for no reason, 'cause I can. That's the way my mama and my daddy made me."

At one point, Frankie flexes her arms, making both her parents laugh.

"That's the, 'I don't give no f**ks' face," Moore says. "'I don't give no f**ks. Say what you want to say. I am Frankie motherf**king Moore.'"

The day after ET confirmed Moore and Dizon welcomed a baby girl, the actor took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as he holds her in his arms.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" he captioned the pic. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!"

"I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!" Moore continued. "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."

Frankie is Moore's first child. Dizon, 39, is already a mom to a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships. Watch the video below for more on the growing family.