Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Child With Jesiree Dizon -- See the Baby Announcement

Shemar Moore is gearing up to be a first-time father! On an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Criminal Minds star reveals that he's expecting a child.

"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," the 52-year-old actor announces to the delight of host Jennifer Hudson and her live audience.

Moore adds that he's expecting a baby on Feb. 8, which would mark the three-year anniversary of when his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, died.

"That is news," Hudson exclaims. "And your mama gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven."

Moore says he's "so excited" for fatherhood, but admits, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

In the promo clip, the actor does not disclose any other details about expecting his first child, but he did share a video to Instagram from his and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon's party where they find out the sex of their baby. "Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥," he captioned the video posted on Monday.

The couple learn they're expecting a girl by having a helicopter fly over and let out pink smoke. They plan on naming their daughter Frankie.

Moore has wanted to be a dad for some time now. Back in 2017, he spoke to Watch! magazine about wanting to settle down.

"I want to be a family man," he shared at the time. "I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with. I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life."

Moore's full interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show airs Thursday, Jan. 26.