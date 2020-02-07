Shayna Taylor Posts Quote About Love Following Ryan Seacrest Split

Shayna Taylor is reflecting on love and relationships following her breakup with Ryan Seacrest. According to multiple outlets, the 28-year-old chef and wellness influencer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a quote that was originally posted by the account of Rising Woman.

"You will never need to convince the right person to love you," the message read. "No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they're not ready to show up."

"Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words," the quote continued.

Taylor's post came days after ET confirmed that she and Seacrest, 45, had called it quits for the third time. Seacrest was first linked to Taylor in 2014. They broke up twice over the years, before recently getting back together.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," Seacrest's rep told ET in a statement on Monday. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

