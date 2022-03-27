Shawn Mendes Makes His Oscars Debut

Shawn Mendes hit the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards, making this his first Oscars ever. The 23-year-old singer is serving as one of the presenters at this year's ceremony, and couldn't have looked more thrilled to be there.

While this is his first time actually at the ceremony, he did attend Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in 2018, and mingled with Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd and Nina Dobrev.

Mendes looped dapper on Sunday in a black bow tie and suit.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

This also marks one of his first red carpet appearances since his split from Camila Cabello late last year.

"You don’t realize like when you’re breaking up with someone, you don’t think a certain thing. You don’t realize like all the sh*t that comes after it, which is like, ‘Who do I call when I'm like in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like f**king on the edge?'" he said in a recent post on his Instagram. "I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. Oh, I'm on my own now. Now I feel like I'm finally like, I'm actually on my own -- and I hate that. That’s my reality."

