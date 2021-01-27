Shawn King Remembers Husband Larry King as the TV Icon Is Laid to Rest

The late Larry King's wife, Shawn King, is opening up about how she said goodbye to the legendary television and radio host. Shawn spoke to Entertainment Tonight, airing on Wednesday, and shared that she and his family had a private funeral this week for the icon.

Larry died early Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87 years old. Shawn said that she and his family -- which includes her two sons with him, 21-year-old Chance and 20-year-old Cannon -- are still processing his death. Larry is also survived by his eldest son, 59-year-old Larry King, Jr., from his marriage to Annette Kaye.

"We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don't have time to, for me, to process," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I'm still processing. And as are the boys, the whole family is just, you know, yeah."

Shawn shared that as a tribute, she and his family all wore his signature suspenders to the service.

"We all, it was just family, we wore Larry's suspenders, every one of us," she said. "And it was a beautiful, loving ... just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that."

"Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think," she continued. "You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that's what happened. You know, it was beautiful."

