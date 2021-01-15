Shawn Johnson East and Husband Andrew East Expecting Baby No. 2

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are about to be a family of four!

The couple announced on Friday that they're expecting their second child, sharing a sweet family photo shoot out in nature, highlighting Shawn's growing baby bump and their 1-year-old daughter, Drew, holding a pair of baby shoes for her new sibling.

"Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast," Shawn captioned her cute collage. The Olympic gold medalist and her husband, a professional football player, tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed Drew in October 2019 after previously suffering a miscarriage.

Last spring, Shawn opened up to ET about celebrating her first-ever Mother's Day in quarantine, telling ET that she was just excited to continue spending quality time with her husband and daughter Drew at their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It is kind of a bummer, but I can't complain. We've been very lucky! Given what's been going on in the world right now, I think the biggest challenge is just trying to deal with the natural worry that you have as a mom, trying to protect your baby and make sure they stay healthy," the former gymnast explained. "We didn't have anything major planned. I wanted to hang out with my mom and my mother-in-law, and then my grandmas. We do like the generational thing, especially since I get to call myself 'Mom' for the first Mother’s Day."

"But something we have seen with the pandemic that is really cool is, it's like there is hope and light through all of this. Just the effort that people are putting into the community and trying to find the fun replacements for that person-to-person experience."

