Sharon Osbourne Says Her 'Heart Breaks' Over Ozzy Osbourne's Health Battle, But There's a Silver Lining

Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about her own grief surrounding husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's diagnosis.

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," she tells English broadcaster Jeremy Paxman in ITV's Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops -- life as you knew it."

She goes on, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Sharon admits that there has been one silver lining to Ozzy's latest health struggles: "The family," she says. "We spend so much more time together."

Ozzy and Sharon recently revealed that they are relocating back to the U.K. permanently as they begin filming a new family reality show, Home to Roost. The 73-year-old Black Sabbath rocker is currently happily awaiting the arrival of daughter Kelly Osbourne's first child, which seems likely to be documented on the series.

Kelly recently revealed to ET that she's already involved in the project, which will show how she and her Slipknot DJ boyfriend Sid -- who is half English -- split their time between the U.S. and the U.K. with their son.

"I'm doing the show too," she announces. "It's weird, at first I was like, 'Oh, am I going to get PTSD? Is this strange?' But the more we're kinda getting in the swing of it, it's just like second nature. I mean, I get paid to be myself, so, it's great."

Kelly also gushed to ET about the close relationship she has been sharing with her dad throughout her pregnancy.

"My parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great," she said. "Even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

She added, "I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first -- out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

But Kelly admitted she's already had to set some grandparent boundaries.

"He wants to buy, like, 'We're gonna get him air rifles,'" she said of Ozzy's plans, "and I'm like, 'No, you're not. No, you're not. Absolutely not!'"

