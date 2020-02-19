Sharon Osbourne on Why She Decided to Stop Dying Her Hair -- and Ozzy's Reaction

Sharon Osbourne was ready to embrace a more natural version of herself.

After 18 years of dying her hair a vibrant red, The Talk co-host decided to go gray. Photos of her new look made headlines over the long weekend, and she debuted it for the first time on the CBS daytime talk show on Tuesday.

"I can call you silver fox now!" Sheryl Underwood excitedly revealed as Osbourne took at seat at the table.

Marie Osmond, meanwhile, asked a question many fans want to know: "What did Ozzy say when he saw it?"

"He says, the Devil Wears Prada!" Osbourne joked of her husband's reaction.

Osbourne told her co-hosts that after years and years of keeping up the red color, she was ready to say goodbye. "I was just so fed up of going, having it dyed and having it dyed, and I just was like, 'I can’t do this anymore. I’m like, why am I trying to do this or be something that I’m not?' So, just be who you are."

"Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren -- and I’m like, 'Look how elegant they look.'" she added, but was quick to note: "I don’t say I’m going to stop the surgery, just change my hair."

Osbourne's colorist, Jack Martin, opened up about the hair transformation on Instagram on Monday.

"Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation," Martin captioned the post. "Sharon has 100 percent white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster."

"Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs," he added. "I didn’t promise Sharen [sic] anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore."

