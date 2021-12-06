Shaquille O'Neal's Son and Other Celebrity Offspring to Star in New Series 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'

Celebrity offspring are getting ready to go from luxury to the country in E!'s new reality series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

The new show premieres on Jan. 12 and features eight celebrity offspring working on a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The group will work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic, and find themselves in hilarious and uncomfortable situations they've definitely never been in before.

The ranch owners assigned the celebrity offspring all the challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch during their month-long stay. The group connected over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents, and arguments and hookups ensued.

Cast members include musician and entertainer Hana Giraldo (daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo), wrestler Austin Gunn (son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn), Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff (daughter of actor David Hasselhoff), Jasmin Lawrence (daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence and stepdaughter to NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith), model and DJ Myles O'Neal (son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal), entrepreneur Redmond Parker (son of GRAMMY Award-winning musician and actor Ray Parker Jr.), musician Ebie (daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer rapper Eazy-E) and prop master Harry James Thornton (son of actor Billy Bob Thornton).

E! fans will recall a similar show that aired in 2005, Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. The show featured privileged children of celebrities working on a Colorado cattle ranch, which included Kourtney Kardashian and Hana's older sister, Haley Giraldo, who once toured with her mother as part of an all-female band called GLO.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!. A special sneak peek of the first episode will air on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.