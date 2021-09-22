Shaquille O'Neal Recalls When Halle Berry's Beauty Completely Stunned Him at the Free Throw Line

Shaquille O'Neal shared that Halle Berry is so beautiful that she once threw him off his game while he was a Los Angeles Laker. Shaq recalled the moment during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Wednesday.

Shaq talked about playing for the Lakers, particularly, what it was like playing in front of the team's many celebrity fans.

"I wanted to give the superstars the same enjoyment that they gave me," he said. "Like, when I walk into the game and I see Denzel [Washington] and Jack Nicholson, like, when I'm at home watching the Netflix, they give me so much enjoyment so I would always say, 'OK, they're here to watch me and Kobe [Bryant] win the championship, I gotta make sure I always play well.'"

Shaq said his favorite moment was when he was playing at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and he was shaken up when he spotted Berry coming down the stairs while he was at the free throw line.

"My heart started fluttering, I get nervous, I call a time out," he recalled. "Coach said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'Shut up, Halle Berry is here to watch me. Nobody shoots, make sure I get the ball.' And guess what, I actually made the free throw. I made the free throw, I was looking at Halle like [winks]."

"So when I was young, I used to stutter," he also shared. "She's the only woman that makes my stuttering come back."

Clarkson said she had met Berry one time at an event and noted that she "looks even better in person."

"I was like, oh my god, I feel so inferior right now, it was crazy," she joked. "She's breathtakingly beautiful, and she's so sweet."

Clarkson is certainly busy these days with her daytime talk show as well as season 21 of The Voice. This season of the hit singing competition includes Ariana Grande as a coach. Watch the video below to see her debut.