Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair

Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair.

The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.

"I just love it. I'm just having fun," Twain gushed, flipping her bright new tresses.

She is currently promoting her album, Queen of Me, for which she posed topless in the cover art.

Twain spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about the experience earlier this week. "This is the most free-spirited I've ever been in my life," Twain said. "For me, it was all about looking at the things that I was uncomfortable with that I could change. And I can't change my body, or whatever I see as false in my body. But I can change the way I see it. And the way I live it and live with it."

Twain explained that her insecurity used to act as a mental block, but worked hard to get past it.

"I thought, 'I'm taking this thing by the hair and I'm gonna deal with it.' So I decided that I would do a nude photo shoot, and face my fears head-on," she said. "Like, in the most terrifying way you could imagine."

According to Twain, the plan "really worked."

"It really threw my fear out the window. I did not tip-toe in there... I owned it. I just said, 'This is who I am,'" Twain said. "If I can't be an example of what I'm talking about ... then I'm not being truthful, truthful with myself especially. So I took it to the limit."

Her album, Queen of Me is Twain's response to the negativity and fear fueled by a response to COVID-19.

"I was using songwriting to pick up my spirits to take charge of my mood and to change my frame of mind," Twain said. "During the summer I wrote a ton of songs, and I was bent on staying positive, and keeping myself on a very optimistic track."