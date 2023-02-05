Shania Twain Explains Her Red Hair and Bold 2023 GRAMMYs Transformation (Exclusive)

From blond to brown red all in one week, Shania Twain is clearly not afraid to switch up her hair color and put on a bold outfit -- and that does impress us much!

The iconic singer definitely could not be missed as she stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday in a larger-than-life Harris Reed look: a white suit adorned with jumbo-sized black polka dots topped with a massive hat in the matching print. Completing the whimsical ensemble, Twain sported fiery red hair, a departure from her usual brown locks and a swift switch from the platinum blond tresses she was sporting mere days ago.

"I'm just having so much fun these days and I'm, I guess, re-enjoying fashion and playing with color," she told ET's Kevin Frazier on the GRAMMYs red carpet. "I guess I'm in a very colorful mood."



Added Twain, "Gotta have some great bell bottoms; I'm just enjoying and that's a part of the red hair--because I thought, you know, I'm going to be wearing black and white and I want it to pop on the top."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer, who just dropped her sixth studio album, has been tapped to present Best Country Album at this year's GRAMMYs while Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with the most nods. In the category, Luke combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBride, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson are set to face off against each other.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

"I’m here to represent country music. I mean, I'm here to represent fashion," Twain said. "I'm just enjoying being the queen of me, which is my new album... I'm also just excited about bumping into friends here and other artists. There's so much amazing talent this year. I'm here as a fan."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.