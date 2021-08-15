'Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Says 'We Are Not an Experiment' After Disney CEO's Comment About Release

Simu Liu couldn't be more ready for fans to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday to express his excitement over the upcoming Marvel film, after Disney CEO Bob Chapek reportedly referred to its release as an "interesting experiment."

Chapek reportedly made the comment during Disney's Q3 earnings call on Thursday. While he may have been referring to the movie's 45 days exclusively in theaters before it streams on Disney+, Liu made it clear on Twitter that he doesn't consider any part of Shang-Chi an "experiment."

"We are not an experiment," he wrote alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the movie. "We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year."

"We are the surprise," Liu added. "I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first film with an Asian superhero at the center and a predominantly Asian cast. In addition to Liu, the movie stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

In a recent interview with ET, Yeoh teased the "magical" world fans will experience with the movie.

"That world, it just takes your breath away. Right? And we have been waiting for so long to have our own Chinese, Asian superhero. And now we do," she shared. "I think all of us had so much fun busting our a**es to make sure that the superhero and the heroines around him will live a long and wonderful, adventurous life."

